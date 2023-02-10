Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.
While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still a lot of vintage content available for download, such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.
Modificări în versiune 32.0.0.465
peste 2 ani în urmă
- Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~18 MB
Dimensiune descărcării11 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării155.340
Licențăhttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf