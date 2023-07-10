Flathub Logo

Super Nonogram

by Adil Hanney
Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!

Super Nonogram is the sequel to my old Nonogram app and includes two game modes...

Levels: Make your way through an unlimited number of levels that get harder as your go.

Custom: Enter a search term e.g. "frog" and the game will automatically generate a frog nonogram!

Dimensiune instalată~28 MB
Dimensiune descărcării12 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării720
LicențăGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://github.com/adil192/super_nonogram
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.super_nonogram

nonogrampuzzle