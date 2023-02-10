Flathub Logo

Feeling Finder

by Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
Install

A fast and beautiful emoji picker

Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.

Features

  • Emojis from the Unicode spec
  • Variants / skin tones
  • Browse emoji categories
  • Hover emoji for description
  • Type to search
  • Select emoji with arrow keys
  • Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
  • Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
  • Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
  • Option to quit after copying to clipboard
  • Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
  • Light & dark theme

Modificări în versiune 1.3.0

25 zile în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~28 MB
Dimensiune descărcării11 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării10.378
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://github.com/Merrit/feeling_finder
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

Instalării de a lungul timpului