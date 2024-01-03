TigerJython
by TJ Group
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
Modificări în versiune 2.39
15 zile în urmă
(Built circa 5 ore în urmă)
- Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~322.87 MiB
Dimensiune descărcării183.01 MiB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64, aarch64