Flathub Logo

Manuskript

Install

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

Modificări în versiune 0.15.0

5 luni în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~351 MB
Dimensiune descărcării115 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării17.279
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site-ul proiectuluihttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
Ajutorhttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
Contribuie la traducerihttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
Raportează o problemăhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
Răsfoiți codul sursăhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
Contribuiți la aplicațiehttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Instalării de a lungul timpului

Tags:
editmanuskriptmsknovelofficetextwrite