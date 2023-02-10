Proton Mail Bridge
by Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Dimensiune instalată~159 MB
Dimensiune descărcării61 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării66.008
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 only