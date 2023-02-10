OpenBoard
by Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
Modificări în versiune 1.6.4
circa 1 an în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~142 MB
Dimensiune descărcării65 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării62.399
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 only