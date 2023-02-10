Dconf Editor
by The GNOME Project
Verified
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Modificări în versiune 43.0
11 luni în urmă
- Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~1 MB
Dimensiune descărcării468 KB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării73.976
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later