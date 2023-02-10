Flathub Logo

ConfClerk

by confclerk developers
ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Modificări în versiune 0.6.4

peste 5 ani în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~864 KB
Dimensiune descărcării406 KB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării1.088
LicențăGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site-ul proiectuluihttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Ajutorhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Raportează o problemăhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Tags:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf