Flathub Logo

Elastic

by Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Install
Donate

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Modificări în versiune 0.1.3

5 luni în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~541 KB
Dimensiune descărcării158 KB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării3.547
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Raportează o problemăhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Instalării de a lungul timpului

Tags:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring