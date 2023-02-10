BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
Modificări în versiune 1.12.2.1
4 luni în urmă
- Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~59 MB
Dimensiune descărcării22 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării10.220
LicențăApache License 2.0