Warble

de Andrew Vojak
Instalar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Mudanças na versão 2.0.1

há 9 meses
Tamanho instalado~53 MB
Tamanho do download12 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações4.029
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://github.com/avojak/warble
Ajudahttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.warble

Outros apps de Andrew Vojak

Paint Spill

The color-filling puzzle game

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
Tags:
gamepuzzlewordwordle