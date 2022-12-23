Paint Spill

de Andrew Vojak
The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Mudanças na versão 1.1.0

há aproximadamente 1 ano
Tamanho instalado~46 MB
Tamanho do download11 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.630
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill
Ajudahttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
Tags:
colorgamepuzzle