Paint Spill
de Andrew Vojak
The color-filling puzzle game
Fill the board with all the same color!
- Three difficulty levels
- "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
Mudanças na versão 1.1.0
há aproximadamente 1 ano
Tamanho instalado~46 MB
Tamanho do download11 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.630
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalações totais
