Clairvoyant
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.
- Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
- Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
- Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!
Zmiany w wersji 3.0.6
3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~142 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania61 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje3395
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
