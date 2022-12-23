Clairvoyant

Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames używając GitHub
Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Zmiany w wersji 3.0.6

3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~142 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania61 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje3395
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://cassidyjames.com
Pomochttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
