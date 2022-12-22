Tally for Plausible

Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics

Hybrid native + web app for Plausible Analytics, the lightweight and open-source website analytics tool. Tally wraps the Plausible web app in a native UI, integrating better with desktop operating systems. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar with buttons for account settings and logging out
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset
  • Slimmed down web app UI (no header or footer with external links)
  • Custom domain support (e.g. self-hosted, not on plausible.io)

Features coming soon:

  • Support for opening external links

