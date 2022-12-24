VGrive

od Eduard Berloso Clarà
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

Zmiany w wersji 1.6.1

około 3 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~99 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania21 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje37 266
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
Pomochttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
