VGrive
od Eduard Berloso Clarà
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.
Zmiany w wersji 1.6.1
około 3 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~99 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania21 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje37 266
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
