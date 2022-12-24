VServer

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Rozmiar po instalacji~95 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania19 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje6193
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Pomochttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
