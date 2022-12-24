Warble

od Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Zmiany w wersji 2.0.1

9 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~53 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania12 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje4037
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/avojak/warble
Pomochttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.warble

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
