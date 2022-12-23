Paint Spill
od Andrew Vojak
The color-filling puzzle game
Fill the board with all the same color!
- Three difficulty levels
- "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
Zmiany w wersji 1.1.0
około rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~46 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania11 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1630
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Inne aplikacje stworzone przez Andrew Vojak
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji