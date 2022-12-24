Relaxator

od Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper używając GitHub
Zainstaluj

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Zmiany w wersji 1.0.8

3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~57 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania57 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje3034
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Pomochttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator