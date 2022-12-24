Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Zmiany w wersji 1.2.6

3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~162 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania84 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje10 879
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Pomochttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Zgłoś błądhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
