Gold Search
od Alex Kryuchkov
A game in which you need to look for gold
Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.
Zmiany w wersji 1.0.10
23 dni temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~363 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania312 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1200
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Inne aplikacje stworzone przez Alex KryuchkovWięcej
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji