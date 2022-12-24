Dice

@alexkdeveloper używając GitHub
A simple dice game

A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.

LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice
Pomochttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Zgłoś błądhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice