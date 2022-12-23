Read It Later

od Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
ZainstalujDarowizna
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

Zmiany w wersji 0.4.0

2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~9 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania3 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje6390
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
Zgłoś błądhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater
Tagi:
articlegnomegtkofflinewallabagweb