Authenticator
od Bilal Elmoussaoui
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.
Features:
- Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
- SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
- QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
- Lock the application with a password
- Beautiful UI
- GNOME Shell search provider
- Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator
Zmiany w wersji 4.2.0
6 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~28 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania10 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje73 337
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
