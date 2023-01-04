This release mainly fixes crashes with matplotlib 3.1 and scipy 1.8.0

GNU General Public License v3.0 or later

Licéncia GNU General Public License v3.0 or later

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure you follow the setup guide for your Linux distribution before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.chipmuenk.pyfda

Executar

flatpak run com.github.chipmuenk.pyfda