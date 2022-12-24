Analyze any display. Input a few simple details and figure out the aspect ratio, DPI, and other details of a particular display. Great for deciding which laptop or external monitor to purchase, and if it would be considered HiDPI.

Handy features:

Find out if a display is a good choice based on its size and resolution

Get advice about different densities

Learn the logical resolution

Differentiate between laptops and desktop displays

Stupid simple: all in a cute li'l window

Based my expertise and experience shipping HiDPI hardware and software at System76 and elementary.

Tells you if a display’s density is:

Very Low DPI,

Fairly Low DPI,

Ideal for LoDPI,

Potentially Problematic,

Ideal for HiDPI,

Fairly High for HiDPI, or

Too High DPI

Special thanks: