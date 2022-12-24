Calculus

per Carlos
Installar
Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

Modificacions dins la version 1.5.2

fa mai d’un an
Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Executar

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus