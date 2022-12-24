Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

Features:

Modificacions dins la version 2.29

fa 3 meses
Talha installada~154 MB
Talha del telecargament115 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions15,138
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://mandelbulber.com/
Ajudahttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Executar

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2