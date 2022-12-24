Darkbar

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Talha installada~1 MB
Talha del telecargament367 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions3,995
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

