A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

Modificacions dins la version 2.1.8.2208

fa mai de 2 ans
Talha installada~15 MB
Talha del telecargament7 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions14,703
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

arcadebombermangame