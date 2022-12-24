VGrive

per Eduard Berloso Clarà
Installar
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

Modificacions dins la version 1.6.1

fa environ 3 ans
Talha installada~99 MB
Talha del telecargament21 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions37,266
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
Ajudahttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Executar

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
Tags:
appdrivefilesgooglesharevala