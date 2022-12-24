Bookworm
per Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Modificacions dins la version 1.1.2
fa gaireben 4 ans
Talha installada~149 MB
Talha del telecargament40 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions54,606
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installacion al larg temps
