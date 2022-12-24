Sequeler

per Alessandro Castellani
InstallarDonar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Modificacions dins la version 0.8.2

fa gaireben 2 ans
Talha installada~153 MB
Talha del telecargament41 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions27,082
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Ajudahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
Tags:
databasemariadbmysqlpostgresqls3sql