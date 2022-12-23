ParaPara

per Tanaka Takayuki
Installar
An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

Modificacions dins la version 3.2.8

fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~3 MB
Talha del telecargament600 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,440
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Ajudahttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Executar

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
