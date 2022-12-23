ParaPara
per Tanaka Takayuki
An image viewer without library
An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.
Modificacions dins la version 3.2.8
fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~3 MB
Talha del telecargament600 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,440
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
