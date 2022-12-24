Pinta

Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

Modificacions dins la version 2.1.1

fa 4 meses
Talha installada~103 MB
Talha del telecargament44 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions106,415
LicénciaMIT License
Site web del projèctehttps://www.pinta-project.com
Ajudahttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
Fièra de questionshttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
Senhalar un problèmahttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Executar

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster