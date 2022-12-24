Pinta
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Modificacions dins la version 2.1.1
fa 4 meses
Talha installada~103 MB
Talha del telecargament44 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions106,415
LicénciaMIT License
