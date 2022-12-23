Gittyup
per Gittyup Community
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Features:
- Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
- Staging of single lines
- Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
- Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
- Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
- Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
- Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.
Modificacions dins la version v1.3.0
fa 2 meses
Talha installada~68 MB
Talha del telecargament28 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions38,824
LicénciaMIT License
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing