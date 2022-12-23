Protontricks

@Matoking sus GitHub
Installar

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Modificacions dins la version 1.10.3

fa environ 2 meses
Talha installada~59 MB
Talha del telecargament17 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions340,460
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Ajudahttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Executar

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
Tags:
protonsteamwinewinetricks