UEFITool

per LongSoft
Installar

UEFI firmware image viewer and editor

UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.

Modificacions dins la version A67

fa 3 jorns
Talha installada~4 MB
Talha del telecargament2 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions12,389
LicénciaBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/LongSoft/UEFITool
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/LongSoft/UEFITool/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool

Executar

flatpak run com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool
Tags:
biosuefi