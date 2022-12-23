teams-for-linux
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron.
It uses the Web App and wraps it as a standalone application using Electron.
Modificacions dins la version 1.1.6
Talha installada~239 MB
Talha del telecargament97 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions272,393
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing