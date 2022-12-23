Gradience

per Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam sus GitHub
Installar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Modificacions dins la version 0.4.1

fa 4 meses
Talha installada~26 MB
Talha del telecargament9 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions56,784
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Ajudahttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Executar

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
Tags:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager