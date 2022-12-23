Spedread

GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!

This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.

Modificacions dins la version 2.4.2

fa 17 jorns
Talha installada~155 KB
Talha del telecargament42 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions2,155
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

Executar

flatpak run com.github.Darazaki.Spedread
