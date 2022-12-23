Mindustry
per Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
Modificacions dins la version 145.1
fa 4 jorns
Talha installada~256 MB
Talha del telecargament134 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions29,901
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
