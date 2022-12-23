Mailspring

Mailspring is a new version of Nylas Mail maintained by one of the original authors. It's faster, leaner, and shipping today! It replaces the JavaScript sync code in Nylas Mail with a new C++ sync engine based on Mailcore2. It uses roughly half the RAM and CPU of Nylas Mail and idles with almost zero "CPU Wakes", which translates to great battery life. It also has an entirely revamped composer and other great new features.

Mailspring comes packed with powerful features like Unified Inbox, Snooze, Send Later, Mail Rules, Templates and more. Mailspring Pro, which you can unlock with a monthly subscription, adds even more features for people who send a ton of email: link tracking, read receipts, mailbox analytics, contact and company profiles. All of these features run in the client - Mailspring does not send your email credentials to the cloud.

Modificacions dins la version 1.10.7

fa 7 meses
Talha installada~394 MB
Talha del telecargament149 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions94,970
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://getmailspring.com/
Ajudahttp://support.getmailspring.com/
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/Foundry376/Mailspring/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.getmailspring.Mailspring

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.getmailspring.Mailspring

Executar

flatpak run com.getmailspring.Mailspring
Tags:
emailinternet