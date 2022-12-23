Manga Reader
per George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
Modificacions dins la version 2.1.0
fa 2 meses
Talha installada~905 KB
Talha del telecargament491 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions7,137
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
