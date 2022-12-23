Frogatto & Friends

An old-school 2D platform game

An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!

Talha installada~266 MB
Talha del telecargament236 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions6,643
Licénciazlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
Site web del projèctehttps://frogatto.com/
Contactehttps://frogatto.com/contact/
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://www.transifex.com/frogatto/frogatto/
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/frogatto/frogatto/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frogatto.Frogatto

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.frogatto.Frogatto

Executar

flatpak run com.frogatto.Frogatto