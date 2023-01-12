FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
per FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Modificacions dins la version 2.10.0
fa 5 meses
Talha installada~27 MB
Talha del telecargament11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions14,571
LicénciaApache License 2.0
Installacion al larg temps
