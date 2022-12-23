Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Modificacions dins la version 0.0.1

fa mai de 4 ans
Talha installada~2 MB
Talha del telecargament1 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions9,522
LicénciaAGPL-3.0+
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

Executar

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport