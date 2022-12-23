FlashPrint
per Flashforge
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.
Modificacions dins la version 5.6.0
fa 4 meses
Talha installada~39 MB
Talha del telecargament28 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions10,441
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
