Boatswain
per Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
Modificacions dins la version 0.3.0
fa 4 meses
Talha installada~2 MB
Talha del telecargament514 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions6,860
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autras aplicacions del grop GNOMEMai
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing