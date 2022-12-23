Boatswain

per Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
  • Captura d’ecran
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

Talha installada~2 MB
Talha del telecargament514 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions6,860
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Senhalar un problèmahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Executar

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
Tags:
deckelgatostream deckstreaming